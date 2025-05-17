Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,074 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 92,731 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

