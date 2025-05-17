HC Wainwright Has Weak Outlook for TSE:ELV FY2025 Earnings

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of C$17.53 and a one year high of C$20.15.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

