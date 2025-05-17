MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $37,074,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $37,074,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,377,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,004,075.12. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Susan Ocampo sold 2 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $231.64.

On Thursday, February 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 286,635 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $35,344,961.85.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $123.46 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

