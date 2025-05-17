Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Major Shareholder Sells $272,391,000.00 in Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $272,391,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,441,745 shares in the company, valued at $582,361,543.05. This trade represents a 31.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Remitly Global Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ RELY opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.95 and a beta of 0.16.
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
