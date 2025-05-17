Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Major Shareholder Sells $272,391,000.00 in Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $272,391,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,441,745 shares in the company, valued at $582,361,543.05. This trade represents a 31.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Remitly Global Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ RELY opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 606,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

