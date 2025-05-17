ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Bank of America

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ARCB opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $18,460,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 36.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 869,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,353,000 after buying an additional 233,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,011,000 after buying an additional 220,325 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,812.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 193,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $9,202,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.