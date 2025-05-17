Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALAB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.00. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,178,800. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $6,817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,131,250. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 948,990 shares of company stock valued at $78,221,662 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $10,701,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,516 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,644,000 after purchasing an additional 792,153 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

