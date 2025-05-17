Bragg Gaming Group’s (BRAG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BRAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered Bragg Gaming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 589,766.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

