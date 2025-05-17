Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.