Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Mark Alvino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $45,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,030.80. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 72,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

