Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.
Read Our Latest Report on CCAP
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 3.3%
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Capital BDC
- What is a Dividend King?
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.