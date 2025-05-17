Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 3.3%

CCAP stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $571.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

