Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.
