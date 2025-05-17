Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Codexis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Codexis by 51.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 70,255 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $2,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 211,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 110,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

