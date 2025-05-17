Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,370,000 after purchasing an additional 316,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after acquiring an additional 311,489 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $483,935. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.8%

CMS Energy stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

