Focus Partners Wealth Has $2.05 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $41.95 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

