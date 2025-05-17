Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 4,005 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $23.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

