Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Shares in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 998,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 2.98% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Research Frontiers Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of -0.09. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
