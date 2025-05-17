Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Shares in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 998,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 2.98% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of -0.09. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 80.60%.

(Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.