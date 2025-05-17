Focus Partners Wealth Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0%

Clorox stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.61%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

