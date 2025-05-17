Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Boosted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1%

ZBH opened at $96.78 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.92 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

