Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 1,548 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $162.91.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

