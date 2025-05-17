The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,273,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,814 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $1,620,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

