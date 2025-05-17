What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:BRE FY2025 Earnings?

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’ FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

TSE BRE opened at C$14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.30 million, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.30. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$11.46 and a 12-month high of C$15.79.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.68%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

