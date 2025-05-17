Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Denison Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.75.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Articles
