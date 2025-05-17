Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

