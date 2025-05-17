Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Earnings Estimates for Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microvast in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Microvast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.72. Microvast has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Microvast by 559.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

