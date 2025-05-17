FY2025 EPS Estimates for Denison Mines Decreased by Analyst

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denison Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,837,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 23,895,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,122,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,401 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

