Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts FULC FY2025 Earnings

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

FULC opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,675 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,410,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 739,713 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 405,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 490,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 294,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

