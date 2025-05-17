FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Increased by Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.2%

ORLA stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

