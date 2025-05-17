5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.
In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$2,220,000.00. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
