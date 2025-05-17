Immatics FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Immatics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million.

IMTX stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Immatics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $576.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

