FY2025 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Decreased by Analyst

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on Electrovaya and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

ELVA opened at $3.04 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 million.

Institutional Trading of Electrovaya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Electrovaya by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.