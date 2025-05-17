Wedbush Has Negative Forecast for Rezolute FY2025 Earnings

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rezolute in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

RZLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Rezolute stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $216.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Wladimir Hogenhuis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,154.90. This trade represents a 14.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nevan C. Elam purchased 12,302 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $35,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,739.15. This represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,060 shares of company stock worth $130,694. 18.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 280,861 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 699.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,525,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 2,210,038 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Rezolute by 2,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,089,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,052,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Rezolute by 749.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 893,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

