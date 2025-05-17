Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.77 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.35). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.35), with a volume of 198,559 shares.
Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £305.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 10.74 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a net margin of 86.35% and a return on equity of 12.66%.
Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Henderson High Income Trust
In other Henderson High Income Trust news, insider Preeti Rathi purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,939.43). 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Henderson High Income Trust
Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.
