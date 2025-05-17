Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.77 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.35). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.35), with a volume of 198,559 shares.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £305.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 10.74 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a net margin of 86.35% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Henderson High Income Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

In other Henderson High Income Trust news, insider Preeti Rathi purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,939.43). 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

Featured Stories

