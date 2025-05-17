First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.61 and traded as high as C$16.27. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.26, with a volume of 14,979 shares trading hands.
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.83. The company has a market cap of C$460.61 million and a PE ratio of -98.84.
About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund
First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
