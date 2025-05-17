Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $19.66. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 19,233 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
