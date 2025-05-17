Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $19.66. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 19,233 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 50.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 206.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

