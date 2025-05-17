Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.17. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 10,694 shares trading hands.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 65.17% and a return on equity of 32.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments.

