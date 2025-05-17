Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.46 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.06). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.05), with a volume of 1,041,055 shares.

Naked Wines Trading Up 3.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

