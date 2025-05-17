Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 331,500 shares trading hands.

Snipp Interactive Trading Up 7.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.42.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

