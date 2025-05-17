Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 9,613 shares trading hands.
Zoned Properties Trading Up 5.4%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
About Zoned Properties
Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoned Properties
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.