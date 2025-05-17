iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.92 and traded as high as C$24.97. iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) shares last traded at C$24.94, with a volume of 106,599 shares changing hands.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Stock Down 1.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.74.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of physical gold bullion, less the Funds fees and expenses. To achieve the fund’s objective the investment strategy of the Fund is to invest in long-term holdings of unencumbered gold bullion, in 100 or 400 troy ounce international bar sizes and to not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold bullion prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.