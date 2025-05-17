ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and traded as high as $31.90. ENN Energy shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 6,932 shares trading hands.

ENN Energy Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

