HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

HUMA has been the topic of several other reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.64. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $62,118. This represents a 97.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,393.24. The trade was a 121.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,224. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Humacyte by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Humacyte by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

