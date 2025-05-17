Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,002 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,086,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qualys by 631.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 13,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,557.14. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $866,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,496,012.53. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,108. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

