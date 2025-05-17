Value Stocks To Research – May 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Foot Locker, iShares Bitcoin Trust, DICK’S Sporting Goods, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Boeing are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to trade for less than their intrinsic or book value, often reflected in low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. They typically pay higher dividends and may be temporarily out of favor with the market. Value investors buy these stocks anticipating that their prices will eventually rise as the market corrects its undervaluation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 89,740,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,098,744. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of CRWV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 31,507,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016,821. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

FL stock traded up $10.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,738,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,150. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 27,689,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,685,160. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $30.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,887,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,152. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.95. 5,670,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,626,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average of $246.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $744.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,602. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.41.

