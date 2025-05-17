Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $528.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $549.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.53.

In related news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

