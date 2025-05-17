Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,741 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Global-E Online worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $40,146,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $38,875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 5,939.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,855 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $27,231,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.