Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,741 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Global-E Online worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $40,146,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $38,875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 5,939.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,855 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $27,231,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
