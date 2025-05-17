Promising Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – May 15th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are equity shares of companies whose core businesses involve the research, development and commercialization of materials, devices or systems engineered at the nanometer scale (typically below 100 nm). These firms span sectors such as electronics, biotechnology, materials science and medicine, exploiting unique physical and chemical properties that emerge at nanoscale dimensions. Investing in nanotechnology stocks offers exposure to potentially high-growth innovations—like nanoelectronics and targeted drug delivery—while carrying the risks inherent in cutting-edge research and development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.36. 57,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.06. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $233.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,388. NVE has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $341.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,249. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,317. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,537. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Clene (CLNNW)

CLNNW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

