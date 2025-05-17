Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.90 Million Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Viper Energy worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Viper Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of VNOM opened at $41.36 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

