Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,227 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.51 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

