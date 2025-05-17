Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $212.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.57.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Insider Activity

MANH opened at $194.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average of $223.89. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.