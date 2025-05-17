Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

SLP stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $634.10 million, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

