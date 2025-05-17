Promising Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – May 14th

Alibaba Group, SEA, Walt Disney, Arista Networks, Target, Roblox, and BigBear.ai are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, producing, distributing or monetizing media and leisure content—such as film studios, television networks, streaming platforms, music labels and video game developers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer trends in media consumption, advertising revenue and content licensing, with potential returns driven by audience engagement, box-office performance and digital subscriptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.02. 10,208,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,534,948. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.22. 5,760,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. SEA has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $161.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,061.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.89. 5,397,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,039,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. 6,080,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,051,548. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. 4,693,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,400. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $78.96.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. 88,036,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,808,057. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

