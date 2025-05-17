Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Now – May 14th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and RTX are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Investors buy and sell these equities on stock exchanges, gaining ownership stakes and potential dividends. Their prices often fluctuate based on factors like fuel costs, passenger demand, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,386,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,418,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,024. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98.

